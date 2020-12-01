Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Weprich
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1947
DIED
October 24, 2020
Michael Weprich's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.