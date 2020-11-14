Menu
Michael White
1979 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1979
DIED
November 7, 2020
Michael White's passing at the age of 41 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services in Indianapolis, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services website.

Published by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
