Michael White's passing at the age of 41 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services website.
Published by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
