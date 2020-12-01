Menu
Michael White
1976 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1976
DIED
November 22, 2020
Michael White's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake website.

Published by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fitchett Funeral Home Liberty St.
1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324
Funeral services provided by:
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
