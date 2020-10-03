Menu
Michael Levi Willetts
1985 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1985
DIED
September 27, 2020
Died on Sunday September 27th 2020. Much too soon at the age of 34. Doing one of the things he loved most, riding his bike.

Survived by his wife Abbi Willetts and their daughter Azzy (8) son Remi (coming soon). His parents Karen Willetts (Ernie) Larios. Sisters Michelle (Germaine) Fite, Hymie Willetts (Maurice), Amber Lane, Shelby Chancey, Melissa (John) La Fond. Brother Allyn (Alex) Rasmusen Grandparents George Callaway, Bonnie Ingram. The McClurg In-laws.

Friends too many to mention.

Nephews Sean, Aaron, Jordan, Ender. Nieces Alyssa, Scarlett, Atlanta

Pets Larry, Princess Tato

Predeceased by grandparents Evelyn (Richard) Willetts

Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined

Thank you to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary for taking such good care of Mike and his family.

Memorial funds established https://www.gofundme.com/f/xanw4n-funeral-costs-and-expenses Thanks to Dustin and Miranda Evans for setting this up.

Thank you for everyone's love and support shown to his family

Mike was always willing to help anyone with any need that they had. He had a great smile that was welcoming to everyone who saw him.

"Best Dad Ever" – Azzy age 8

"Yeeeeeaaaah buddy!" – Mike

