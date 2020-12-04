Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Wright
1990 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1990
DIED
November 29, 2020
Michael Wright's passing at the age of 30 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. in Virginia Beach, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Dec
8
Funeral
1:00p.m.
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral services provided by:
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.