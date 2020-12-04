Michael Wright's passing at the age of 30 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. in Virginia Beach, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. website.
Published by BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.