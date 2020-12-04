Michael Zwick's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. website.
Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
