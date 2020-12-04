Menu
Michael Zwick
1956 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1956
DIED
December 1, 2020
Michael Zwick's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
Dec
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m.
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44319
Dec
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
Dec
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44319
