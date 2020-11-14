Micheal LeBlanc's passing at the age of 10 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home in Wrightsville, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Micheal in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home website.
Published by Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.