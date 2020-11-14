Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Micheal LeBlanc
2009 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 2009
DIED
November 7, 2020
Micheal LeBlanc's passing at the age of 10 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home in Wrightsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Micheal in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wrightsville Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.