Micheal Shepard
1958 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1958
DIED
November 13, 2020
Micheal Shepard's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah in Savannah, GA .

Published by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Emma Grove Cemetery
Chevis Rd., Savannah, Georgia 31419
Nov
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Emma Grove Cemetery
Chevis Rd., Savannah, Georgia 31419
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
