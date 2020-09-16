Micheal Joel-Thomas Whitaker (Wall jumper) was born November 15, 1999. He left this world too early on September 12,2020. Mikey lived his life on his own terms. He loved his family and his friends most of all. If he wasn't out adventuring with everyone he was spending time hanging out with his dad and his brothers. He loved to travel and learn new things, even if it was dumb trivia he could show off with later. He enjoyed late night canyon rides blaring music with his buddies. Mikey was there for everyone, no matter the reason or the time of day. Everyone who met him loved him, and became friends with him instantly. We're so glad you guys all loved him as much as we do.



Micheal is preceded in death by his baby sister Alyssa Bemis, His grandmothers Judy Smith and Brenda Whitaker, and His Great Grandpa Joel Gomez. He is survived by his Father: Shelby Whitaker, Mothers: Nickole Whitaker, Ladawn Whitaker, and Veronica Hernandez, Brothers: Aspen Bates(Caitlin Bates), Joseph Whitaker( Maddison Whitaker), Garth Whitaker(Clara Hinton), Daniel Whitaker, Parker Whitaker, George Bemis, Phoenix Hernandez, and Hyrum Hernndez. SIster: Kinzley Johnson. Step Siblings: Trysten and Brett Slagowski, Bree and Cassie Bemis. As well as Many Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 19,2020 at West Ogden park, 2452 F Ave, Ogden, UT 84401 at 6 O'Clock. In Lieu of flowers please just keep us in your prayers.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.