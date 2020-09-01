Michel Anthony Herzog



Michel Herzog was born on June 29, 1953 and on August 20, 2020, he left us much too early.



He was the third child of Gene & Gladys Herzog. Michel was born in Culbertson, MT and lived most of his life in MT, with a brief period in Colorado during the late 1980's.



Michel was an avid reader of a Clive Cussler & JA Jance books. He loved searching for great deals and would spend time with his friends at Action Pawn.



Michel and his wife of 41 years, Valerie, loved spending time in Yellowstone Park in the early years of their marriage and upon returning to Montana. In the later years, his love of Newfoundland dogs was apparent as he & Valerie had several Newfie's, Carson being his most recent pup. Mike also loved to help Valerie plant perennials and several vegetable gardens.



Mike and Valerie has a combined family of 5 children: Corrie Butler(Mike) of Parker, Co. Kenneth Herzog(Shawna)of Laurel, MT. Daniel Herzog(Jamie) of Belgrade, MT. Ivy Herzog of Belgrade, MT. And Jeremy Herzog(Jenn)of Belgrade, MT. Michel is survived by 12 grand children and 2 great grand children, as well as Carson,Mac, Meeko & Bandit and many friends.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.