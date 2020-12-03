Menu
Michel McKenzie
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1945
DIED
November 22, 2020
Michel McKenzie's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Nov
28
Service
5:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Nov
28
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
mes condoléances à toute la famille
Jacques Gagnon
November 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to Celine & her family. May the Lord gives you all His strength & courage during this difficult time .
Anita Philippon
November 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mikes passing. Condolences to the family
Jim Braymer
November 27, 2020
Nos plus sincères sympathies Céline ainsi qu'à ta famille.Nous vous souhaitons beaucoup de courage pour traverser cette lourde épreuve.
Lapointe Benoite et Jean-Marc
November 26, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tom and Clare Ciccarelli
November 26, 2020
God bless you all. Great man proud to call my friend. In Jesus Name Amen
Alain Lescault jr
November 25, 2020
Mes sincères Condoléances à toi Céline, à tes Fils et Familles ! Je suis de tout coeur avec toi Je t´embrasse Repose en Paix Michel
Lyse Lacoursiere Marcoux
November 25, 2020
Celine, I am Bridget´s Best friend, we spent time together when (mom) Rylene passed away and was in the hospital. I am sorry for your lose. Know that you and your family are in my prayers
Sheryl Page
November 25, 2020
May Mike Rest In Peace.....He was a great neighbor....I will always remember Mike and Celine driving by on their Trike....
Linda Carpenter
November 25, 2020
So sorry to here about Michel , our condolences.
Petteys Sawmill
November 25, 2020