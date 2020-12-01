Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michele Milano
1969 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1969
DIED
November 23, 2020
Michele Milano's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michele in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
8:15a.m. - 9:15a.m.
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Massachusetts
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
, Roslindale, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.