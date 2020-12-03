Menu
Michele Rushton
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
Michele Rushton's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc in Altadena, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Arnold Family Funeral Services - Hillside Chapel
2561 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena, California 91001
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Arnold Family Funeral Services - Hillside Chapel
2561 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena, California 91001
Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc
