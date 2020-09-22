Michele Ryan



October 18, 1978-September 14, 2020 (age 41)



On Monday September 14, 2020, Michele passed away unexpectedly at her home.



Michele was born on October 18, 1978, to Donald Lee and Jerri Lyn (Petersen) Ryan. She was the only daughter with two older brothers, she was very loved and very spoiled.



Michele grew up Roy, and graduated from Roy High School. She has been employed with the IRS for almost 10 years.



The biggest joy in her life was the birth of her daughter, Haley Emma Ryan. Michele would always say Haley was her whole world. Michele had a very big heart and at times too trusting, almost to an fault. She always saw the good in people.



Michele is preceded by her parents Donald and Jerri Lyn, and brother, Shawn Ryan.



Michele is survived by her daughter, Haley Ryan, brother, Eric (Rachel) Ryan, several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.



"Something you'll never want to forget!? And some people!? Keep that in mind cause when their gone you won't get another chance?!" ~~~~~Michele Ryan



Our Family would like to thank you for all the love and support that has been shown to us and to especially to Haley.



We will be having a private Celebration of Life on Michele's birthday.





