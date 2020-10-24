Michele Sahleen passed away on October 20, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1967 in Ogden, Utah to Arvid and Sherlene Swift. She graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber State University.



She spent more than twenty-five years working in finance, most recently at Boman and Kemp Manufacturing. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings, her favorite of which being Primary. She enjoyed knitting, traveling, binge-watching Hallmark, BBC, and PBS programs, and her cats.



Michele is survived by her two beloved children, Connor and Monika; daughter-in-law, Aimee; partner, Steven; mother, two brothers, sister, and various nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., where she will be laid to rest near her father.



Her family would like to thank friends and loved ones for their support.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.