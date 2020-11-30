Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michelene Demosthene
1982 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1982
DIED
November 12, 2020
Michelene Demosthene's passing at the age of 38 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michelene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Island Memorial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Island Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Island Memorial Funeral Home
49 S Munn Ave, East Orange, Jersey 07017
Funeral services provided by:
Island Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.