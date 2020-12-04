Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michelino Zappitelli
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1924
DIED
December 3, 2020
Michelino Zappitelli's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michelino in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Rocco Church
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.