Dear Isabel and Family,

Shelley spoke fondly and often about her family, especially you, "Izzy". Your mom was a warm and caring person who knew who she was and what she wanted to do in this world. I loved her stories about you and your friendship with your Mom, her tales of fishing, baseball games with her Dad and Brother, and her kindness towards people with less than she. We worked together for many years at Greenridge and she has covered for my vacations business for the last three or four years. She even helped one of my clients find a place for her autistic son to live independently and was passionate in the most polite way regarding her love of the Greenridge Make a Wish program, helping it to become one of the top supporters of Make A Wish in Michigan.

It is always a tragedy to lose someone you love, someone who makes your life more meaningful, and who makes the world a better place for so many.

Shelly stepped up repeatedly to improve our world and was most adoring of you and your life.

I have often thought we should have life celebrations of people while they can still hear it, especially people like Shelly. She never asked for accolades but was one of the most deserving.

May you cherish your memories of her and your time together.

Michael May Friend November 10, 2020