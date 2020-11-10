Menu
Michelle Abbott
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1955
DIED
November 8, 2020
Michelle Abbott's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Memorial Alternatives in Grand Rapids, MI .

Published by Memorial Alternatives on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Thornapple Community Church
3260 Thornapple River Drive, S.E., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Alternatives
a loved one
November 11, 2020
Shelly was one of the most giving, funny, caring, great at sports, person i have met. She was my friend. It makes my heart so sad to have seen this. God has received an Angel. Many hugs and love to Izzy and Shelly's family. Hold those memories close. A friend from long ago - Maggie DeShane
Marguerite DeShane
Friend
November 11, 2020
Tenille Ruhstorfer
November 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
November 10, 2020
Sincere condolences to Issie and all who will miss Shelly. She was a kind and friendly human, and the world is a better place because she was here. Holding Shelly’s loved ones close in our prayers.
Therese and Eric Schneider, Ashleigh and Brendan
Friend
November 10, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020
Dear Isabel and Family,
Shelley spoke fondly and often about her family, especially you, "Izzy". Your mom was a warm and caring person who knew who she was and what she wanted to do in this world. I loved her stories about you and your friendship with your Mom, her tales of fishing, baseball games with her Dad and Brother, and her kindness towards people with less than she. We worked together for many years at Greenridge and she has covered for my vacations business for the last three or four years. She even helped one of my clients find a place for her autistic son to live independently and was passionate in the most polite way regarding her love of the Greenridge Make a Wish program, helping it to become one of the top supporters of Make A Wish in Michigan.
It is always a tragedy to lose someone you love, someone who makes your life more meaningful, and who makes the world a better place for so many.
Shelly stepped up repeatedly to improve our world and was most adoring of you and your life.
I have often thought we should have life celebrations of people while they can still hear it, especially people like Shelly. She never asked for accolades but was one of the most deserving.
May you cherish your memories of her and your time together.
Michael May
Friend
November 10, 2020
Ric Kathy and family. Harry and I are so sad about your sister can’ t begin to imagine your sorrow but she is whole again and enjoying her time with our Heavenly Father. God’s peace and love be with all of you.
Harry and Mary Jane Jacob
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Shelly, It’s a sad day for me to hear of your passing. You will be missed! I will always remember working with you at Ladd’s and the fun times we had. You were an awesome lady and a true friend. Love to you in heaven.
Joann &#8220;Joni&#8221; Kloote
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Randy Poll
November 10, 2020
RIP Shelly
Graham Duryee
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Shelly quickly became a friend when we met her at an open house back in 2013 and we ended up buying/selling 5 different properties with her. With her bigger than life personality, crazy activities followed by crazy stories she was so fun to be around. She visited us at our winter home in Mexico and learned to scuba dive. Her fish stories, card stories at the veterans homes were so entertaining. We will deeply miss her and wish the best for her daughter and the rest of the family in this difficult time.
Scott and Lisa Lockwood
Scott Lockwood
Friend
November 9, 2020
Mr. and Mrs. Moody, Rick, Mike and family,
I am so very, very sorry to hear the news of Shelley’s passing. I hope that you find comfort with family, friends and special memories of Shelley. On behalf of my entire family, I wish you all heartfelt condolences.

Rick Barnett
Rick Barnett
Friend
November 9, 2020