Michelle Carlson
1969 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1969
DIED
December 1, 2020
Michelle Carlson's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine in Belle Plaine, MN .

Published by Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church - Belle Plaine
200 E. Church St., Belle Plaine, Minnesota 56011
Funeral services provided by:
Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine
