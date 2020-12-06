Michelle Carlson's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine in Belle Plaine, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michelle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine website.
Published by Kolden Funeral Home - Belle Plaine on Dec. 6, 2020.
