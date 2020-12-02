Menu
Michelle Christy
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1967
DIED
October 18, 2020
Michelle Christy's passing at the age of 52 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka in Kahoka, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wilson and Triplett Funeral Home
975 E Main, Kahoka, Missouri 63445
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
