Michelle Clegg
1960 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1960
DIED
November 27, 2020
Michelle Clegg's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Funeral Home website.

Published by Colonial Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home
