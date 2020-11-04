Michelle Marie Law



May 3. 1974 ~ November 2, 2020







Michelle Marie Law passed away due to complications of a stroke. Michelle is the daughter of Brent and Susan Law. She graduated from Roy High School.



Michelle had one son, Lucas (Luke) Law, the love between them is undeniable.



Michelle worked most of her adult life providing services for people with disabilities and as a support coordinator. She was passionate and dedicated to all of her clients. This provided her the necessary skills to care for Luke when he suffered a severe injury and spent six weeks in the hospital. Michelle never left his side.



Michelle was a free spirit and enjoyed people. She spent endless summers camping with family and friends that were filled with many adventures. As a child she was active in tumbling and softball.



She loved to travel and we had many great vacations as a family. She had a passion for music which she shared with Luke. They are quite the duo. She loved Luke and cherished their time together. They both lived for mom and Luke time.



Michelle is survived by her parents, her son Luke, brother Ryan Law, sister Melanie (Stephen) Webber, nephews and niece, Wyatt, Brylee, Bode and Cohen.



Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a. m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





