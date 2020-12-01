Menu
Michelle Machado
1977 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1977
DIED
September 17, 2020
Michelle Machado's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fall River, MA .

Published by Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020