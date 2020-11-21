Michelle McLain's passing at the age of 55 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home in Rhinebeck, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michelle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home website.
Published by Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
