Michelle Olender
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1967
DIED
May 5, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Ohio State University
Special Olympics
Michelle Olender's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
May
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Funeral services provided by:
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
