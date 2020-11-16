Menu
Mickey Abney
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1962
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mickey Abney's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel in Idabel, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Family Funeral Home - Idabel website.

Published by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
White Family Funeral Home
3 NE 3rd Street, Idabel, Oklahoma 74745
Nov
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Haworth Cemetery
HWY 3 East, Haworth, Oklahoma 74740
Funeral services provided by:
White Family Funeral Home - Idabel
