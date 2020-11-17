Menu
Mickey Taylor
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1952
DIED
November 15, 2020
Mickey Taylor's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg website.

Published by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel
315 Rusk Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Nov
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel
315 Rusk Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686
Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg
