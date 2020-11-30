Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mickey Vivar
1999 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1999
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
US Marines
Mickey Vivar's passing at the age of 21 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mickey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
2
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Dec
2
Committal
12:15p.m.
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St., Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Thank you for your service and may God's love and mercy suround your family.
Glenda Pettigrew
Friend
November 29, 2020