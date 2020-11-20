Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mid Roberts
1970 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1970
DIED
November 12, 2020
Mid Roberts's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals in Mount Sterling, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mid in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Machpelah Cemetery
600 E. Locust St., Mt. Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Funeral services provided by:
Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.