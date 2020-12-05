Menu
Miguel Mojica
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1941
DIED
December 1, 2020
Miguel Mojica's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Dec
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Idalou Cemetery
Hwy 62, Idalou, Texas 79329
Funeral services provided by:
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
