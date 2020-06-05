Menu
Miguel Garcia Mora
1980 - 2020
December 21, 1980
June 5, 2020
Miguel Mora Garcia,Miguel returned home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 39. He was born on December 21, 1980 in Morelia, Mexico a son of Modesto Garcia Magana and Ana Maria Mora JaimesMiguel worked in construction as a framer.He is survived by his daughters; Geraldine, Mariana, Andrea, and his siblings.Private family service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.Viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E 400 N, Logan, UT 84321. A private family viewing will be held on Monday.Interment, Logan CemeteryServices entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
