Miguel Mora Garcia,Miguel returned home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 39. He was born on December 21, 1980 in Morelia, Mexico a son of Modesto Garcia Magana and Ana Maria Mora JaimesMiguel worked in construction as a framer.He is survived by his daughters; Geraldine, Mariana, Andrea, and his siblings.Private family service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.Viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E 400 N, Logan, UT 84321. A private family viewing will be held on Monday.Interment, Logan CemeteryServices entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 12, 2020.