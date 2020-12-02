Miguel Villegas's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miguel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home website.
Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.