Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Miguel Villegas
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1929
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
St. James Catholic Church
Miguel Villegas's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miguel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S. Mirage Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
217 Lindero Ave, Lindsay, California 93247
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.