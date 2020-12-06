Menu
Mike Gerald
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1949
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mike Gerald's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach, SC .

Published by McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home
910-67th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29572
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach
3810 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577
Funeral services provided by:
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
