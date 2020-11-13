Menu
Mike Warner
1967 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1967
DIED
November 7, 2020
Mike Warner's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney
1211 North Seminary Avenue / P.O. Box 22, Woodstock, Illinois 60098
Nov
18
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney
1211 North Seminary Avenue / P.O. Box 22, Woodstock, Illinois 60098
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
