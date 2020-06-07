Milagros (Mila) Belarmino Baldazo was reunited with her beloved husband on June 7, 2020. Through the use of modern technology, Mila was surrounded by family in her final moments. She was born July 17, 1936, the oldest of five children, in Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines to Mauro and Placida Belarmino. Mila was raised and educated in the Philippines, graduating with a major in Agricultural Engineering and Mathematics from the University of the Philippines.Mila was an educator throughout her professional life. Teaching high school and college math, in the Philippines, at Utah State University, Weber State University and in Salt Lake City schools. Mila was awarded numerous honors and awards, specifically for promoting space in education. She traveled throughout the United States, Russia and China with the young astronauts' program. Mila developed a project called ""Walls of Wonder"", an historical aerospace gallery to motivate students to study mathematics, science and engineering at Northwest Middle School in SLC, Utah. After her retirement in 1996, Mila enjoyed time with her grandchildren, condo hopping, cruising and traveling with Noli. Together they visited many places, including the Philippines, Russia, Hong Kong, Australia, and the Panama Canal.While attending math classes at the University of the Philippines, Mila met the love of her life, Nolasco (Noli) Baldazo. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 1, 2008. The marriage was blessed with four children, Gemini, Sagitta, Joe and Don. Noli came to America to further pursue his education. Mila followed, with all four children in 1968. Through hard work and sacrifice Noli and Mila lived the American dream.Mila paved the way by being the first woman to graduate in her major from the University of the Philippines, the first Filipino American KSL educator of the week, founding member and first secretary of the Filipino American Assoc. of Ogden, Utah, First woman recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Teacher of the Year Memorial Award, First Filipino American Outstanding Mother of the Year from the Governor of Utah, and always the first and best Grandma to her 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Mila was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting parties on the deck with food fresh from Noli's garden, including corn, long beans, garlic and Asian pears. Mila always had Adobo, Sour Stuff (Sinigang), noodles and her famous eggrolls available when her grandchildren visited. Her egg roll recipe won first place in the Eggroll Recipe Contest and was used at the yearly Utah Asian Festival to raise funds.Mila is survived by her daughters Gemini (Robert) Bourne and Sagitta (Phil) Boyer both of Salt Lake City and son Don (Suzette) Baldazo of Austin, Texas; twelve grandchildren; Tanna (Bill), Cara (Tom), Colby (Haili), Tanner (Carly), Joey (Shelby), Matt, Sam, Ben, Tori, Sierra, Jade, and Sara; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noli and her son, Joe.Grandma, enjoy sharing your dreams with Grandpa over breakfast and keep winning big! Thank you for all you have given us and all you have taught us. Mahal kita!Family graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Funeral services may be viewed on Milagros obituary page on Myers website – www.myers-mortuary.com or to view the live stream of service please click the link www.facebook.com/myersmortuary and scroll to the post section of the page, the video will appear at 10:30 on Saturday, June 13, 2020.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Filipino children at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/food-education-and-hygiene-support-for-girls or to your local Catholic Churchhttps://www.globalgiving.org/fundraisers/inmilasmemory/

