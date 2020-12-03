Menu
Milan Kovacek
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1945
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Ohio State University
Wounded Warrior Project
Milan Kovacek's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home in Saint Marys, OH .

Published by Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home
314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Ohio 45885
Nov
30
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St., Saint Marys, OH 45885
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home
314 West High Street, Saint Marys, Ohio 45885
Nov
30
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St., Saint Marys, OH 45885
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
2175 West Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45805
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Catholic Church
2175 West Elm Street, Lima, Ohio
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Paula Patton
Coworker
December 2, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020
Kathy Diesel and I are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers are being sent you and your family.
Julie Schwinnen
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Rest in peace, Mike! Kathy may the memories of Mike warm your heart. May you be comforted by the Holy Spirit now and in the months to come.
Elaine Rankin-Flynn
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Elaine Rankin - Flynn
Classmate
November 29, 2020
Connie Filsinger
November 29, 2020
KATHY, SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MY HUSBAND PASSED LAST YEAR, SO I KNOW YOUR GRIEF. MANY PRAYERS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
TANA Nutter
TANA nutter
Friend
November 29, 2020
Milan was a super nice guy, always enjoyed our conversations. Rest In Peace.
Don LaMantia
Classmate
November 28, 2020
Kathy, I'm so very sorry to hear about Mike please accept my condolences at this difficult time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy ( Cruz ) Price
Friend
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carla Miller
Classmate
November 27, 2020
I am a member of St. Charles Parish. I had the privilege of bringing Holy Communion to Mike while he was at the Otterbein Nursing Home in Cridersville. What an inspiring devotion to the Lord Mike had. He had a great love for his wife as well. The Lord truly says, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" to Mike this day. Eternal rest grant unto him.
Emma
November 27, 2020