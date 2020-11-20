Mildred Borum's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.