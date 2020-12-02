Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Conklin
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1927
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mildred Conklin's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My sympathies! Millie was always so positive and energetic. I am having knee surgery Tuesday AM and will not be able to attend the funeral.
Cassandra Conklin
November 23, 2020