Mildred Coxon
1921 - 2020
September 14, 1921
November 24, 2020
Mildred Coxon's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore, MD .

Published by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Holly Hill Memorial Gardens
10201 Bird River Rd., Middle River, Maryland 21220
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
