Mildred Everett
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1933
DIED
November 23, 2020
Mildred Everett's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson in Poquoson, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
November 29, 2020
A friend that was more like a sister. How I will miss you; our phone conversations were like a beautiful sunny day. Will be seeing you soon. Love you always.
Merrell and Julia Crumley
Friend
November 28, 2020