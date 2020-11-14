Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Ferrari
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1925
DIED
November 6, 2020
Mildred Ferrari's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home in Lower Burrell, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.