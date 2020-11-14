Mildred Ferrari's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home in Lower Burrell, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home website.
Published by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
