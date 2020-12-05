Menu
Mildred Gonzalez
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1958
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mildred Gonzalez's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory in Mt. Airy, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moody Funeral Service & Crematory website.

Published by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Moody Funeral Home Chapel - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
