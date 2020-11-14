Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Jones
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1931
DIED
November 9, 2020
Mildred Jones's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C L Page Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. L. Page Mortuary, Inc.
3031 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of Faith COGIC
2591 W. Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32254
Funeral services provided by:
C L Page Mortuary Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.