Mildred Kenney
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1927
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mildred Kenney's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Philomena Church
41 East Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050
Nov
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Philomena Church
41 East Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 19050
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
