Mildred Klisuric
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1926
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mildred Klisuric's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
We are sending our deepest sympathies and love Dale. We are so sorry for your loss, and to your family as well. Love, Pam and Mike.
Pam and Mike Armbruster
December 6, 2020