It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mildred Fowler LaFeber. She wouldn't want anyone to be sad because with a twinkle in her eye, she would be saying to her family and friends, "The good Lord finally shaped me up."



Mildred was born the daughter of John Edward and Margret Gray Fowler, in Ogden, Utah on January 9, 1922. Shortly thereafter her mother passed away, she was then raised in her early childhood by her father John and her two sisters, Lillian and Lucille. When she was 14 her father passed away, she was then raised by her stepmother Rebecca Weaver Fowler.



She received her education attending Washington Elementary and Junior High. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1940.



While in her youth she began playing the piano and received instruction from the Sacred Heart Academy School of Music, not only in piano but also the organ. She served as the ward organist for many years. She also played for many groups and soloist as well as her ward choir. She genuinely loved her calling as a pianist for the Special Needs Mutual. Amazingly, Mildred played the piano for 93 years, up to and including these last few months before her passing. Not only was she herself gifted but passed this talent onto many students including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.



Her other talents included cooking, sewing, ceramics, and having an extremely cute sense of humor, however her family holiday parties and get to-gethers are the memories we will always cherish.



She met her husband and our wonderful father, Arthur B. LaFeber while working at the arsenal following WWII. They were married October 5, 1945 in Salt Lake City. They celebrated 55 years together before our father's passing. They traveled to many places to-gethers, but Hawaii was always her favorite.



Mildred is survived by her four children and their spouses, Rosalyn and Craig Farnsworth, Rebecca and Perry Cottrell, Rich and Jill LaFeber, and Roger LaFeber and Dave Meeks; 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren as well as her niece, Liz Stegen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Benjamin LaFeber; her son, Art, Jr.; her daughter, Rochelle; her great-grandson, Carter LaFeber; her parents; and three sisters, Lillian, Lucille, and Elsie along with several nephews, nieces, and friends.



We appreciate the staff, nurses, and CNAs at SOPA for your loving care you so willingly showed to our mother these last few years.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





