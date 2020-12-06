Menu
Mildred Miller
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mildred Miller's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 E 12th St, Austin, Texas 78702
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Alice Taylor King Chapel of King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702
Dec
12
Interment
4:00p.m.
Austin Memorial Park Cemetery
2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78731
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
