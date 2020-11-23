Mildred Nicely's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westside Chapel Funeral Home website.
Published by Westside Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
