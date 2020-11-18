Menu
Mildred Rolley
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mildred Rolley's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors in Atlanta, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

Published by Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
