Mildred Sherer-Faulkner's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home in Argos, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home website.